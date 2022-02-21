Radisson Hotel Group is projecting strong growth in 2022 with a key focus on its lifestyle business and extended stay proposition

In a release made available to Vanguard, the Communications Manager, Evi Robignon, the Global Chief Development Officer, Radisson Hotel Group, Elie Younes, said the group plans to add 400 new signed hotels in 2022 in EMEA and Asia as it continues its ambitious growth and development plan with nearly 200 signings in 2021.

Younes said “2021 has been another exciting and challenging year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The context triggered us to innovate which resulted in more possibilities and opportunities. We look forward to creating more growth in 2022.

“In 2022, Radisson Hotel Group will continue the strong expansion plan of its popular luxury lifestyle Radisson Collection brand with many openings in key gateway destinations.

“As borders continue to open and leisure travel returns, Radisson Hotel Group will be expanding its lifestyle resort portfolio with more than nine hotels in key resort destinations such as Dubai and Vietnam with the opening of Radisson Resort Dubai Palm Jumeirah and Radisson Blu Resort, Hoi An.

“Key 2022 openings include the highly anticipated and recently renovated Radisson Collection Hotel, Berlin in an unparalleled location in Berlin-Mitte, Mansard Riyadh, a Radisson Collection Hotel designed as a homage to the signature Parisian Haussmann style of the mid-1800s, the Radisson Collection Resort, Galle in the popular seaside destination of Sri Lanka and the Radisson Collection Hotel, Gran Vía Bilbao, conveniently located in the heart of the city, within minutes of Bilbao’s iconic attractions.”

Younes noted that in 2021, the Group celebrated the opening of key Radisson Collection properties in popular destinations such as Seville, Venice, Milan, Bodrum, Nanjing, and Shanghai, bringing the brand portfolio to 45 hotels in operation and under development.

Radisson Individuals, the Group’s conversion brand established in 2020, will welcome more than 13 new destinations in 2022 with properties in Russia, UK, India, Belgrade, Athens, Paris, and Istanbul.

In 2021, the Group’s resorts portfolio added around 20 new signings, bringing the total resort’s portfolio to over 100 properties in operation and under development.

“2021 also marked the 10th anniversary of Radisson Blu as the largest upper upscale brand in Europe with a further expansion to 400 properties in Zambia, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, and India.

“In 2021, Radisson Hotel Group marked a key milestone with the opening of its 100th hotel in India and cementing its leading international position in Turkey, Morocco, Vietnam, China, and Italy.

“The Radisson brand – which counts close to 300 hotels – expanded its presence in cities like Amsterdam, Dubai, Shanghai and New Delhi.”

Vanguard News