At a time Nigerian youth seem determined to take the bull by the horns and transform things in this country, a new digital news and entertainment platform is debuting: The Quest Times.

Its promoters say the online outfit “will be a mashup of contents that can be found on both entertaining and traditional media.”

The team composed of both young and veteran news and mass communication practitioners reveal that “the overarching plan is to educate the youth regarding serious issues while giving them their daily dose of entertainment content.

“The social media presence of Quest Times will endeavour to be as engaging as it is informative.”

So what’s the philosophical underpinning?

According to the organisation, Quest News Services will be “a progressive online platform founded on the best tradition of liberal democracy, politically oriented with a firm commitment to the highest ideals of ethical journalism.”

It was added that “Quest Times is established on the principle of responsible dissemination of verifiable information to the public.

“We are committed to people’s rights to freedom of expression and ensuring the sanctity of public information and public opinion.

“We believe in an orderly and just society, where mutual trust is established, unity and national cohesion is attained. We believe public discourse should be noble, respectful and truthful, given the spate of fake news.”

The team

The platform is led by a group of media experts led by Princess Mrs. Temilade Aderemi-Okesanjo who is the General Manager and journalists Victor Ogunyinka formerly of Vanguard, with Jude Egbas formerly of Pulse as Managing Editors.

Veteran journalist, lawyer and Lagos based public administrator Mr. Funso Olukoga is the Chairman of the organisation. Okesanjo is a Lagos-based Consultant.

The Quest leadership team is joined by a lean team of journalists and other professionals based out of Lagos and Abuja.

You can follow Quest Times on the following social media platforms: Twitter: @thequesttimes; Instagram: thequesttimes; Facebook: thequesttimes and The Quest Times on Youtube.

Vanguard News