By Funmilayo Ajidahun

Foremost girls College in Lagos, Queens College Yaba, commissioned its Guidance and Counselling building on Tuesday, 8th of February 2022.

The Principal of the College, Dr. T. F .O Yakubu- Oyinloye, at the commissioning stated that the structures were put in place to help students get the best education. She said, “The project was initiated to give them counselling which is not restricted to academics only, but includes social, vocational, career and personal counselling, which will help the students to adjust to school life and choose the career that are best suited for them”.

“We hope that our students will reciprocate by learning and studying diligently, to bring forth brilliant result and students who will make impact in the society and the world at large”.

The director, Department of Senior Secondary Education, Federal Ministry of Education, Abuja, Mrs. Binta Abdulkadir who commissioned the project, stated in her speech that the guidance and counselling department is an important and fundamental department in the school as it helps the students to solve a lot of social problems. “The school is inline with the ministerial strategic plans, and we expect that the students will make proper use of it while the teachers in collaboration with the counsellor, will help the students in career guide.”

The Head of Department of Guidance and Counselling of the College Mrs. Ogechi Udoh praised the effort of the principal and director of Senior Secondary Education, Abuja for initiating the project. Reassuring that they will make the best use of it to give quality education to the students.

The Head Girl, Kalu Gift Nneoma who spoke on behalf of the students said, “I am excited the Guardiance and Counselling department will be more approachable for students. The technical laboratory has encouraged the student to be interested in learning technical drawing since we have enough facilities that makes construction easy. Also, the biology laboratory which is now renovated has curbed the rate at which students make mistake while trying to construct biology tables. So, we really appreciate the management for this” .

Mrs. Binta Abdulkadir also commissioned the Bus donated to the school to ease the transportation problem of the students.