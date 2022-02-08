.

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

DEPUTY Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Ochor C. Ochor has told the people of Ukwuani State Constituents to protect all government facilities in the communities from being vandalised.

Ochor who stated this during the inspection of government projects cited in different communities in the Local Government Area said the projects were sited for their social-economic development.

While saying the people should expect more infrastructural and human capital development projects, the Lawmaker who represents the people at the State House of Assembly, said one of the ways the communities could encourage the government to do more for them was to protect projects sited in their areas.

The Deputy Speaker, who was accompanied during the tour of projects which cuts across the 10 wards of the Local Government Area by Mr Possible Ajede, the Chairman of Local Government Council, and other leaders and party stalwarts of the PDP in the area, stressed the need for the people to always partner with the government in ensuring projects were maintained and protected against vandalism.

He said the time was ripe for Ukwuani people to reap the dividends of democracy for the confidence they reposed in the government of Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, adding that the projects were meant to add value and to alleviate the plights of his constituents.

Chairman Ukwuani Local Government Council, Mr Possible Ajede and a Leader of the party in the area, Chief Dele Omenogor thanked Rt Hon Christopher Ochor Ochor for his commitment towards uplifting the living standard of the people.

The different contractors handling the projects spoke on their determinations to deliver the projects on time, and according to specification

The projects sites visited include; drainage and landscaping of Delta State Vocational Education centre in Umutu, scoping of the 11kilometre Amai-Aragba-Orogun Road, scoping and renovation of the Amai market, construction of blocks of six classrooms in Ebu primary school, Umuebu in community, renovation of classroom blocks in Ezhie Primary school Ezionum, construction of laboratory hall and equipment in Amai secondary School Amai, renovation of classroom blocks in Obiaruku Boys Grammar school in Obiaruku, the scoping of the Umutu market and a host of others.

