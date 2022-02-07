By Boluwaji Obahopo – Lokoja

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has appealed to the Federal Government to honour and implement the Memorandum of Action the union entered with the government that led to the suspension of the last strike action.

This was the decision of the Nnsuka zonal meeting of the union held at the Federal University, Lokoja on Monday.

The union said the congress was called for the purpose of mobilizing and sensitizing its members on the pending issues that the federal government has been foot-dragging to implement in the interest of academic staff of universities.

Chairperson, ASUU Federal University Lokoja, Dr Silas Joshua who addressed newsmen shortly after the Congress involving seven universities that made up the zone said stakeholders in the educational sector should hold the federal government responsible if educational activities are suspended.

He said the Federal government has failed to honour the agreement signed with ASUU in 2020.

“It is lamentable that some of the issues that led to one-year strike action by the union which was suspended in December 2020 were not yet addressed by the federal government.

“Some of the issues not fully addressed are; University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS), 2009 renegotiated ASUU- Federal Government agreements among others,” he said

“The renegotiated agreement which bothers on the welfare of the union members and the general working of the university system has also failed in the hands of the federal government.”

He however urged members of ASUU to exercise patients and wait for the decision of the national body of the union.

