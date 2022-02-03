.

Joy Iseki is an author, a seasoned therapist and a wellbeing coach, and a Lead Consultant at Joy Iseki International. She works with individuals and trains staff of organisations on their recovery from trauma and maintaining optimal wellbeing.

In this chat with Esther Onyegbula, this mental health awareness advocate talks about the high rate of depressed people and suicide in the country, the mental health of the average Nigerian and her latest book “Healing Pathways”, which has been getting great reviews within and outside the shores of Nigeria.

As a recovery therapist/well-being coach what do you think is responsible for the high rate of depressed people and suicide in the country?

The high rate of depressed persons and the current increase of suicide in Nigeria is the result of the prolonged neglect of mental health care, and the prevalent poverty and total lack of social contract between government and the citizens. Life’s tough for the average Nigerian. Most of our money is spent on food before the citizens can even afford healthcare or other basic stuff. All of these contributes to more depressed citizens.

These are issues we don’t seem ready to address as a nation.

People die by suicide because they are fed up. Suicide is often an attempt to escape excruciating mental pain. The pain could be from reoccurring emotional distress, financial lack, loneliness, clinical depression, mental illness, physical health issues, family issues or any painful life event.

Some of these pains can also lead to a case of depression and then depression to suicide. They’re not an isolated issue. I hope more people become aware of this and do their part to intervene in whatever ways they can help themselves.

Do you think Nigerians take proper care of their mental health as they need to?

No, I don’t think we do. Mental health care is still a luxury here. A people under so much lack would be thinking of how to get the barest minimum out of life first.

This is what most of our citizens are doing, and we can’t blame them. Any human under such circumstances would do the same. Survival mode is the norm here and this is frightening to say. Because it breeds distress, insecurities and stress. All these have a negative impact on our general wellbeing which impacts our mental health.

Although, one can start to pay more attention to one’s mental health even in Nigeria by reinventing yourself without breaking your account. Pay attention to how you think, feel and the reoccurring issues in your life. Do therapy, and read books and published academic papers on mental health care. These are mostly preventive measures though. If you have a history of mental illness in your family or you suspect that you might be exhibiting any of the symptoms of a particular mental illness, please visit a psychiatric hospital for diagnosis and treatment.

Tell us about your new book healing pathways:

My latest book Healing Pathways is centred on the journey of emotional healing and wellbeing. It is written to shed light on the genesis of emotional pain and as a helpful guide to help us deal with pain so we can move from constantly feeling unsafe to knowing that we’re loved and accepted in this world. It is a companion for individuals who desire wellness and healing.

What inspired you into writing this book?

I was inspired to write this book by working with various individuals on their well-being and healing journey. I noticed a trend with almost every new client; which was ignorance about emotional pain and mental health in general.

I realized this ignorance made them struggle more and prolonged their suffering quite unnecessarily. So I thought of how I could help create a larger awareness around this, and put together knowledge that would serve as a practical guide for our optimal wellbeing. That was how I started writing this book.

What issues does healing pathways hope to address?

A major issue this book addresses in the long term is mental health awareness. And the need for us as a people to pay attention to what’s happening with us within. We often neglect the chaos inside and put up a mask until it’s too late. But it shouldn’t be so.

Also, the need for us to understand the negative impact of the issues we leave unresolved on our general wellbeing.

I hope also that more people would read this book and see where they’re currently suffering emotionally, then act to resolve the pain. Because a pain left unprocessed degenerates into all sorts of issues that affect our mental health negatively.

The goal at the end of the day is a thriving community of people who are embracing healing and truly living life.

Vanguard News Nigeria