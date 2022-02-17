Born on November 20, 1986 in Benin City, Edo, Nigeria, the business tycoon is a graduate of Political Science at the Ambrose Ali University.

Running a property firm R Squares Accessories Ltd , Roland is also the founder of District 41 Night Club Ltd in Benin, Edo State

Speaking about the nightlife franchise he says “We have been in business for over 10 years, and we are planning to expand the Clubdstrict41 across the country”

The Young and warm-hearted Egbon goes on “ClubDistrict41 is going to add more value to the social lifestyle of people in Edo state, and in Nigeria as a whole, its not the regular club, and we are also going to be a means of Job creation to young Nigerians”

Still in his mid 30’s Roland Egbon is a serial entrepreneur after setting up numerous business in Nigeria and United Kingdom.

Roland Egbon who loves travelling says he ventured into business to create jobs for lots of people across the country.

“My Aim is to mentor young people also into being successful Business Moguls like myself, we all have to grow together to make this country better”

He understands, the success and reputation of nightclub owners are mainly measured by the quality of exceptional services provided to patrons on a consistent basis, creating a positive image that leaves a lasting impression on the loyalty of customers.

His key principle in nightclub business thriving is to maintain a healthy employee and customer relationship, in addition to having enough bartenders and cocktail waitresses to provide drinks and edibles, also consider the needs for other services, such as valet or coat check, to ensure the most comfortable, convenient and positive guest experience.

Vanguard News Nigeria