The 2022 Northern Nigeria Peace Achievers Global Award is set to honour men and women who have contributed exceptionally to the growth and development of the northern region.

The event which has honoured great men and women from the north is set to host crémé dela crémé from the north to a grandeur event.

This was made known in Abuja by a representative of the organisation Amb. Kingsley Amafibe at a press conference held at his office at Wuse 2.

According to him, the event which is slated for …would witness respected personalities from all spheres of life in the north at the event.

He stated that it was high time people start seeing the north for the good they do and the effort they are making towards stabilizing the region and not for the insecurity caused by bandits, insurgents and enemies of progress.

He called on Nigerians to see the effort some northerners who are fighting to keep the country united and stable.

He promised that the selection for the award was made by credible Nigerians who have contributed their quota in the growth and development of the country.

Amafibe further said, “Though Boko Haram and other bandits are trying very hard to destablise the region, the good being achieved in infrastructural and youth development is overwhelming.”

” Yet they are killing and maiming innocent people for their personal gains. We want to show the the world that the northerners are loving people who are working to prove the socio-cultural good of the Nigerians.

“This award would go along way in telling people that they are being watched and their good deeds are being recognised.” He concluded.

According to the organisation, there are illustrious sona and daughters of the north who have been penciled down for the award. They are Mohammed Abubakar Bambado, Haske Abdullahi, Dr Muhammed Dahiru, Mr Mike Zichael, Prof Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo, Hon Abdullahi Shuaibu Maje, Munira Sulaiman Tanimu, Alhaji Hassan Muhammad Jagaban Kauran Mamoda, Hon Jamil Sadauki, Dr Dauda Lawn, Dr Abubakar Umar Shattima, AA Zaura, Bashir Ahmad, Nasir Adhama, Hon Hamisu Ibrahim, Tukur Burutai, Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, Alhaji Aliiyu Sa’idu, Nafeessah Sidi Abubakar, Amb Muntari Gashash, Alhaji Dr. Uthrman Alhaji, Hon Sufyanu Bashir yuguda, Hon Rabiu Garba Gusau, Amb Dr Hussaini I.H. Coomassie, Hajia Raheema Nyako,Hon Mohammed Garba Gololo, Alhaji Yakubu Muritala Ajaka, Kashifu Inuwa, Engr Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad, Alhaji Dr. Musa Mubarak Saliu, Uzee Usman, Abdulganiyu Suleiman, Mrs Maryam Abdul, Hon Joseph Asuku Bello, Alhaji Murtala Abdulkadir Dan’iya, Abdullahi Bashir Haske amongst others.

Previously, some prominent Nigerians including Governor of Kogi State, first lady of Sokoto state, Hajiya Dr Mariya Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Senator Haliru Dauda Jika, Hon Bashir Muhammed Dala, Alhaji Yarima Shatima, leader of Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, Umar Sanda Abdullahi, Yakubu Mohammed and others have been recognised by the organisation for their contribution to peace in Northern Nigeria.