Former Military President, Gen Ibrahim Babangida, retd, has told a presidential aspirant in All Progressives Congress, APC, Adamu Garba II, not to relent in his quest to govern Nigeria.

He also said the presidential hopeful’s aspiration is in line with his, IBB, advocacy for the younger generation to assume the mantle of leadership.

The former President said this when Adamu Garba II paid him a visit at his Hill Top mansion in Minna, Niger State.

According to him, “I want to commend you for your bravery. You have my best wishes and my blessings.

“People must understand that what you are doing is for the good of your country.

Nigerians should appreciate what you are trying to do. I hope you try to mobilize people of like minds.

“All you need to do now is to go out there and mobilize people. A lot of us when we entered politics of governance, were about the same your age, in fact, I used to tease my colleagues then, that I am about the oldest around 40 years of age too.

“And I will urge you to keep it up and try as much as possible to get in touch with like minds, people of your age groups, with vision, who will move to see Nigeria move forward.

“You are the guys who are going to make sure that the vision for Nigeria that our founding fathers believed in is realized. And I have always believed in our potentials. I have advocated for younger generation to take over for a very long time. This is because

God has given you good education, energy, and brain. This is what you need to run a country.

“And it is also good that you have come to accept the realities of the global challenges

“The whole concept is to get out of the current mindset to change and get into renewable energy.

“Age is on your side, to be able to make all of changes and good plans you have for Nigeria. You can’t fail if you try, I congratulate you.”

On his part, Adamu Garba II said when elected President, he would push for the creation of nine economic zones instead of the current six geopolitical zones in order to realise Nigeria’s potentialities.

His words:”We politicise the country so much to the point whereby many don’t see any value in economic development other than political developments. And the politics has now become so intense to the point whereby it is polarizing the country and tearing us apart.

It is causing so much rancour that we have to find a way to return back to what Nigeria is supposed to be, which is economically integrated unit. Sir, during your period, you did something like that. You tried to create a massive infrastructure rejuvenation plan to reintegrate the whole country.

We believe that Nigeria is supposed to operate more as a supply chain defined country, whereby the linkage between our country and our friends outside the country should be the main driver of how we trade and integrate ourselves. We need interface among the South, West, East and North. People will have the opportunity to trade between themselves.

‘They don’t have any reason to hate one another. And we believe that Nigeria is supposed to be an economically defined component. That is why we proposed nine geo-economic zones rather than the six geopolitical zones that we have.

“We also create a national delivery unit that will be responsible for economic and political development. This will leave us with a small civil service. One of the major problems we have is the civil service with a lot of bureaucracy.

“We have to look for a way to bye pass that and make the country focus on its core objectives. They include economic development, political and security development. We intend to ensure the civil service is manned by someone who is coming from the intelligence community.

“We have to define our objectives and our plans very clearly and then pursue them diligently to bring about needed changes. Of course, the world was known to run as a kinetic power, everything used to be hard power, but with the current transition, everything is coming back to soft power. A few days ago, I was at Mambila Plateau.I saw how the place was neglected.”