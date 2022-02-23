Weeks after approval by the Federal Executive Council, President Muhammadu Buhari is now set to transmit the Nigeria Startup Bill to the National Assembly. The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, spoke on this important milestone on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at a Breakfast Interactive Session held at Oriental Hotel, Lagos.

This significant step is happening just after a year since the Nigeria Startup Bill—a coalition of efforts to create an enabling regulatory environment for the burgeoning startup ecosystem—was announced.

The bill is a transformational initiative led by the Nigerian presidency, collaborating with Nigeria’s tech ecosystem, NITDA officials, and the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

The event, whose theme was Fostering an Enabling Environment for Startup Growth, provided a platform for the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy to further engage with the tech ecosystem and other stakeholders to ensure a seamless implementation of the bill.

Speaking on the startup bill, the minister mentioned six pillars that will support the implementation as the council moves forward.

“First,” he said, was “understanding of the market.” The second is ecosystem consolidation, which creates a united front in the startup ecosystem.

The third is building the ecosystem, and the fourth is networking within and outside the ecosystem to foster growth.

The fifth is collaborating with the government, and the sixth is honesty. The ministry maintained that the private sector must continue to do honest work.

On the transmission of the bill to the National Assembly, Dr. Pantami assured that the presidency is ready to make sure the bill meets excellent execution and would work with the National Assembly to ensure that is the case.

The minister then commended the startup ecosystem’s work to push Nigeria to become the most prominent digital economy in Africa and urged them to work more closely together to achieve a more excellent hallmark.

Vanguard News