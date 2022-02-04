President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled the Chepaka Family of Agbabiri, Okrika Local Government Area of Rivers State over the death of their patriarch Elder Clement Chepaka, who died at the age of 93.

The deceased was the father of Nigeria’s High Commissioner/ Ambassador to Jamaica, Belize, and the Dominican Republic, Dr. Maureen Tamuno.

The late Chepaka, who was a media practitioner and producer with the Rivers State Ministry of Information, was a statesman, a custodian of history and tradition, and a disciplinarian.

In a statement, the President sympathized with the family, friends, and associates of the departed, urging them to find solace in his good works, especially at the Rivers State Ministry of Information where he worked for many years as a producer and broadcaster.

President Buhari also prayed for the repose of the soul of Elder Chepaka.

Although the date for the burial is yet to be announced by the family, the family is planning to give their patriarch a befitting burial.

Maureen Tanumo, the daughter of the deceased, is a woman blessed with brains, beauty, and confidence and someone who believes that women should play important roles in society.

Over the years, she has continued to deploy her God-given talents to the service of humanity.

Since she was appointed as Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Jamaica, she has made giant strides in diplomatic circles.