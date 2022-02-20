By Demola Akinyemi,Ilorin

A private vehicle filled with petrol (PMS) Keg on Sunday morning was involved in a multiple auto crash with another alleged overspeeding commercial passenger bus, in Ilorin during which a pregnant woman and eight others were burnt to death.

Eight others were said to have survived the crash with multiple burnt injuries.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the multiple fatal accident, occurred at the Ilorin International Airport road along Ilorin-Ogbomoso expressway at about 8:00 am.

One of the vehicles involved which carried kegs filled with petrol is ash colour Toyota Corolla car with vehicle registration number LRN 787 FE whose driver had no national drivers licence.

Also, involved is the second vehicle which is a white colour Toyota Hiace commercial bus, whose driver had no national driver’s licence.

Vanguard also gathered that a total number of 20 people including eight males and 12 females were said to have been involved in the crash, while the one male and eight females were reported dead.

It was also gathered that eight male persons, however, survived in the accident with burns and multiple injuries.

The sources in the state command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) told journalists that the Lagos-bound passenger bus had loaded at the Gerin Alimi motor park, heading outwards the metropolis, when it rammed into the private vehicle.

The private vehicle, said to be coming out of the airport, failed to wait for the oncoming passenger bus to pass, while the crash, said to have occured as a result of over-speeding.

It was gathered that the vehicles involved somersaulted and had tyre burst before they burst into flame.

Speaking on the incident, the state sector commander of the FRSC, Jonathan Owoade, confirmed the development and described the crash as unfortunate.

Owoade said,”A car coming out of the airport ran across the road, thinking it could have crossed the road before the bus gets to it. Incidentally, it was said that it was carrying fuel. I would surely get back to you with details, including registration numbers of the vehicles.”

The sector commander also said that the injured persons had been taken to the state general hospital, Ilorin by passersby before his men arrived at the scene of the crash, adding that the deceased were taken to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) mortuary, Oke Oyi by the FRSC rescue and the patrol teams.