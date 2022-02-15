Delta Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa (2nd left); his Deputy ,Deacon Kingsley Otuaro (left); President, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) ,Bishop Wale Oke (middle); Chairman, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) Delta State Chapter, Bishop Kingsley Enakirherhe (right) and Rev’d. Apostle Chris Eruemulor shortly after Bishop Oke led members of the fellowship on a courtesy visit to the Governor in Government House, Asaba on Tuesday

Delta Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has called on religious leaders in different denominations in the country to organise special prayer sessions for God to intervene in the affairs of the nation.



Governor Okowa made the call on Tuesday while playing host to the President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Wale Oke at Government House, Asaba.

He noted that Nigeria as a nation, needs prayers for God to positively turn things around for the overall good and development of the country, emphasising that the myriads of problems confronting the nation requires prayers for them to be surmounted.



According to him, the peace that we seek as a nation, must come from God for Nigeria to achieve sustainable socio-economic growth and development.



“First, we must thank God for today. I want to thank people like you who had spent time praying for the country.



“I want to urge religious leaders in the country to continuously pray for the nation for God to positively turn things around for the country,” Governor Okowa said.



While expressing hope that God will, through the intercession of religious leaders, grant the nation the much needed peace and unity, the governor applauded the church of Christ for praying for the success of his administration in the state.



Okowa who acknowledged the prayerful role PFN played in his re-election as governor of the state, thanked them for truly being very supportive to his return to office for a second term.



He pointed out that his administration struggled to meet up with the challenges of governance in its first two years in office as there was no money at that time, adding that he was quite grateful to God for providing resources after the initial challenges.



“We were struggling to meet up with the challenges of governance in our first two years in office as there was no money at that time but we thank God for the resources that he had been providing for us since then,” Okowa added.



The Governor pledged not to allow the politics of 2023 derail his developmental agenda for Deltans, pointing out that his giant strides in infrastructural and human capital development would be sustained till May 28, 2023.



“Deltans have given us a mandate and l will not allow the politics of 2023 to derail my developmental agenda for them.



“We shall sustain our infrastructural and human capital development till May 28, 2023. God leading us, we will not disappoint the people.



“I want to thank the PFN for the role they played in my re-election. The church was truly very supportive of my return for a second term in office.



Earlier, President of PFN, Bishop Wale Oke who was in the state for episcopal mission, lauded Governor Okowa for being a true Christian in politics.



Bishop Oke said he was tremendously impressed with the great accomplishments of the governor in all sectors of the state economy, pointing out that his visit to the state had afforded him a unique opportunity to confirm what he had heard and seen on television about the Okowa transformational legacies in the state.