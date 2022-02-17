Hamzat

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, has solicited for the support of Lagos State Government on its Public-Private Partnership, PPP, initiatives.

Lagos Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, however, expressed the state government’s readiness to support NAHCON, as usual.

Hamzat made the pledge on Wednesday, while receiving the Board members of NAHCON, led by the Chairman, Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan, during a courtesy visit at Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

Hamzat stated that the state government will continue to assist the commission in its drives in enhancing its operations to the good people of Nigeria as the state government always prides itself in doing things that will assist the citizens of the country.

“In Lagos State, we pride ourselves in doing things that will always assist the citizens of this country,” he said.

While commending the commission for introducing the Hajj savings scheme, Hamzat stressed the need for hajj operations to be made easier and seamless to the benefits of Muslim pilgrims.

Earlier, Hassan, who described Lagos as a significant pilgrimage point in the country, applauded the state government for supporting hajj operations in the state especially during by launch of the Hajj Saving Scheme.

The chairman noted that Hajj operations have over the years been a multi dollars exercise which involves a lot of operations and logistics, therefore the need to manage the exercise and have effective sensitization and digital transformation of its operations.

He disclosed that to further enhance hajj operations and up the scale of its officers in the country, the commission has come up with the establishment of a Hajj Institute to train its personnel in the nitty-gritty of its operations.

Hassan therefore, implored the state government to send its officers for training to enhance their on-the-job performance.

According to him, “the commission is thinking out of the box to raise funds for its operations as it is self sustaining,” hence adopting the PPP initiative using its properties across the country for the good of the commission.

He added that the commission is already collaborating with the Kano State Government and wants the nod of Lagos State Government as well.