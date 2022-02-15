Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Aare Gani Adams

By Dapo Akinrefon

LAGOS – THE Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Gani Adams, Tuesday, disclosed that some powerful forces in the South-West are out to destroy the Oodua People’s Congress, OPC, for their selfish interests.

He also declared that the OPC will go down in history as the most victimised socio-cultural organisation in the country, saying the group has, since its inception in 1994, paid its dues in ensuring the progress of Nigeria’s democracy.

He said this at a special thanksgiving service organised by the OPC in Lagos.

Adams said: “The reason for the special thanksgiving service is to express our appreciation to God because the journey had been tortuous, yet rewarding, because we have moved from the unknown to the known.

“Though, many of us lost their lives in the cause of the struggle, we never drifted but continue to grow from strength to strength.”

He also stated that Nigeria has the potentials, both human and material resources to be one of the great countries in the world but the leaders drifted through continued neglect of tradition.

Besides, he said the OPC has distinguished itself as the only socio-cultural organization that celebrates God with the various programmes, such as Eledumare festival, Oodua festival, and many other festivals that are designed to promote the cultural identity of Yoruba race.”

The Yoruba generalissimo also said continued neglect of tradition has remained the bane of Nigeria’s progress, stating that Nigeria “can only make meaningful progress by identifying with God and also promote the core values that are inherent in Yoruba culture and traditions.”

In his remarks, the Osi Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Chief Gani Balogun, restated the need to foster unity and peace within the ranks of the organization, insisting that OPC has come a long way as a leading organization in the south west.

Balogun said: “I am sure history will be kind to the OPC as an organization that stood by the Yoruba race, fought and still fighting the cause to ensure that the Yoruba stand above other races in Nigeria.”

Also speaking, a member of the Aareonakakanfo-in-Council, Mogaji Gboyega Adejumo, said: “The greatest virtue of all leaders is the courage to withstand various challenges.”

Other guests present at the event include members of the National Executive Council, NEC, National Coordinating Council, NCC, clerics and all members of all departments.

