By Chononso Alozie

The camps of the Imo state Governor Hope Uzodimma and the former governor Rochas Okorocha, have clashed over the plot to postpone the scheduled February 26, 2022, All Progressives Congress, APC, national convention.

Vanguard in Owerri on Sunday gathered from both camps their views on the upcoming APC convention.

While the APC camp of governor Uzodimma has insisted on the possible postponement of the convention and wondered how the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, would be conducting a bye-election and at the same time conducting a convention on the same day.

But the Daniel Nwafor led Imo APC, said that abinitio that there was nothing to show on the ground that the Mai Mala Buni, led APC, caretaker committee, was serious to conduct the convention.

According to the Publicity Secretary of Imo APC, Cajetan Duke, under Uzodimma, said: “I am not aware of any postponement or document signed or not signed and if also the convention was postponed is because the date was slated also on the day by-election would be held across the country. Of course, you know that there are four or six Federal and State constituents and INEC will not be doing election on that day and at the same time be an organising convention for the party.

“So, if you check it, it is not right, we can not be doing convention and at the same time be doing by-election. You know here in Imo, we are involved in the by-election. I am aware that the convention was slated for 26th February and on that date, there will be a by-election for the Federal and State constituencies in Nigeria. So, if there is any postponement it should be in that order.”

Reacting, the Daniel Nwafor led Imo APC, loyal to Former Governor Rochas Okorocha, said: “I do not subscribe to shifting the date for the APC convention but it has already been preplanned that this convention will not hold, Mai Mallam Buni is a total failure, he has not done anything to improve the chances of the party going forward to 2023, he wants to be in charge and conduct the primary, that’s his problem.

“He is the governor of Yobe State but he has abandoned his responsibility only to be running about as caretaker committee chairman, he can’t be caretaker forever, but he and the people he is working with wants him to be in power. There is nothing abinitio to show that he wants to conduct the election, he is a disappointment,” Nwafor said

