By Prisca Sam-Duru

When 14-year-old girl, Oluchi Onyekwere, who had Ovarian dysgerminoma, was asked to paint whatever she wished to become in life, 8 years ago, little did she know she was creating her future career.

Oluchi’s story began in 2014, when the Arts in Medicine Project Team, had the privilege of working with children living with cancer in Lagos, Nigeria, at the Pediatric Oncology Ward of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-araba.

The arts in hospital program were mostly on weekends, Saturdays or Sundays. One of such weekends was a therapeutic session led by Kunle Adewale, the Founder and Executive Director for the Arts in Medicine Projects.

He led three girls living with cancer, who were undergoing chemotherapy at the time, through a creative art session. One of them happened to be Oluchi Onyekwere, who had Ovarian dysgerminoma. During the therapeutic session, participants were asked to draw and paint any picture of their choice.

While other girls painted what they loved, Oluchi drew and painted a picture of a Nurse. Recently, she reconnected with the Arts in Medicine Project team via the Instagram handle where she spotted her picture of the art session of 8 years ago. With so much excitement, she wrote, “Wow! See me while I was still battling cancer, the young girl wearing a black dress. Yes!!! I am a survivor.

Thanks so much, Arts In Medicine Projects. I remember this day when I was asked to draw anything and I drew a Nurse. Funny enough here I am as a final year Nursing student at the School of Nursing, Lagos University Teaching Hospital”.

“I am what I painted 8 years ago, a picture of a Nurse”, Oluchi continued, adding, “Art is therapeutic, art is life, art is everything. I was inspired by my painting of a Nurse to pursue Nursing as a career. I want to be a Nurse because I want to save other children living with cancer.

I know what it means to have cancer, I was there, my parents almost left me like other parents did to their children when they had lost hope and had spent all their resources. I want parents and patients to hear my story of surviving childhood cancer and have hope. There is still hope”.

Expressing joy for being a part of Oluchi’s recovery process, Kunle Adewale had this to say, “It gives me great joy to see Oluchi alive today because I have witnessed the death of many childhood cancer patients in this Pediatric Oncology ward.

Some of them participated in our art sessions. It’s always a delightful experience for patients and family members of the children when they see them engaged in the arts session, be it painting, drawing and sometimes, music.

“It positively distracts them from the pain they are going through and focus on the joy in the moment. Oluchi participated in our program 8 years ago. I am so happy she’s alive and well today. She made it but the other two girls that participated didn’t survive. Oluchi is a final year Nursing student today. That is a story of hope. She became today, what she painted 8 years ago as a patient.

The story cannot die in silence. We must spread it to encourage parents and patients that there’s hope.” “It has not been easy for the children living with cancer.

Oluchi is a warrior and her story of surviving cancer has given us hope and joy to put more efforts in taking care of these patients because it is not an easy task,” Matron Agboluaje, the Chief Nursing Officer at the pediatric Oncology, LUTH, said.

The Arts in Medicine Projects was founded in Nigeria to facilitate artistic interventions to support children, adolescent and adults in hospitals, hospices and health centers living with different form of illnesses to find hope, healing and happiness through the arts. Over 20,000 people have benefitted from the organization’s program.