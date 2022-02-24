UNESCO Laureate, Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu has been appointed as a Chairman Board of Trustees, Mahawai College of Business, Science and Technology, Ribah, Kebbi State, Nigeria, according to the letter that was written to World Acclaimed Distinguished Professor Sir Bashiru Aremu through the Provost of the College dated February, 2nd 2022.

Mahawai College of Business, Science and Technology, Ribah, Kebbi State, Nigeria was established in the Year 2020 which was approved and registered by Federal Government of Nigeria under Act number 1 of CAMA 1990 which has been amended now on Act cap C20 Laws of Federation of Nigeria with approval of State Ministry of Higher Education of Kebbi State of Nigeria with reference DHE./PTI/020/17 and accredited by World Accreditation Commission, USA, Mahawai College of Business, Science and Technology, Ribah, Kebbi State, Nigeria is also an official member of worldwide constituent campuses of Crown University Intl. Chartered Inc. in USA which is a world acclaimed distinguished recognized research university

While responding to his appointment Professor Sir Bashiru Aremu who is a Fellow and World Acclaimed Distinguished Research Professor of Cambridge Scholars Publishing at United Kingdom that was top up with the same title and award by the various Higher Institutions and Organizations such as The UN ECOSOC, Human Rights Education Federation of the IHRC, Geneva, Switzerland, Faculty of Education, University of Nigeria, Noble INT’L University USA and Canada Partners West Coast INT’L University of Sciences Technology Management and Arts and others world wide apart from that he received Excellence Service Award International Scientist. In 2021, he received a recognized certificate of Cyber Security Pledge by Indian government

His Excellence, UNESCO Laureate, Professor Sir Bashiru Aremu appreciated the effort of Sir Samaila Muhammed, the Provost of Mahawai College of Business, Science and Technology, Ribah, Kebbi State, Nigeria and his management for his appointment as a Chairman of Board of Trustees of the great polytechnic the Mahawai College of Business, Science and Technology, Ribah, Kebbi State, Nigeria and he promised to promote the name of the Mahawai College of Business, Science and Technology, Ribah, Kebbi State, Nigeria.