By Demola Akinyemi,Ilorin

As political activities gear up ahead of the 2023 general elections in Kwara state, stakeholders made up of political office holders and party leaders in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Ifelodun local government area of the state have expressed their support for second term bid of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

The unity meeting on Thursday was the climax of several meetings that had taken place to harmonise all the warring factions and assuage the ill feelings of the aggrieved members.

Senior Special Assistant on Community Intervention, Kayode Oyin-Zubair, who convened the unity meeting in Ilorin told journalists after the stakeholders meeting that the people had unanimously endorsed the governor based on his developmental activities recorded so far in the area.

He said,”As his foot soldiers, now we have started the move to market the governor in all the local government areas of the state, urging the people to accept him and allow him to get the second term so that the good work in Kwara can continue in such areas like water provision, employment generation etc.

Zubair stressed that “This meeting aims to galvanize support for the governor for the current term he’s running and the next term starting in 2023.

” It’s part of a series of activities that would be rounded up with a jamboree involving everyone in the Ifelodun local government area to appreciate him for what he’d done for us in the local government.

He also said that “A number of waterworks have been repaired, roads tarred and rehabilitated and many of us are in political offices, just as schools have been newly built or reconstructed. So, we want support for him so that we can enjoy more”.

The governor’s aide, who said that every stakeholder in the area is involved in the project, urged the people to uphold party unity among themselves to achieve desired success.

Also speaking, the APC party chairman in the Ifelodun local government area of the state, Alhaji Abdullateef Quadri, said that there is the need to reciprocate the governor’s efforts based on his development activities in the area in almost three years in office.

He said,”We’ve never had it so good in the past 16 years. So, we should reciprocate that and ensure that he gets the second term, making sure that he gets victory in all the 18 wards of the local government area.”

The party chairman, who pledged to work on party unity among the people in his area, said that crisis is usually common within any reigning and ruling party, “because everyone wishes to be part of government and thus the scramble for political positions. That’s the situation in the APC. However, every matter is being resolved amicably”.

Vanguard News Nigeria