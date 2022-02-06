The Police Command in Kaduna state says it had screened no fewer than 2, 349 new applicants in five days, according to ASP Mohammed Jalige, the command’s public relations officer.

Jalige told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday, in Kaduna, that the screening would continue on Feb 7 for the over 7,000 applicants from Kaduna state who had applied for the 2022 recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force.

He said that out of the 23 Local Government Area (LGAs) in the state, the 2,349 applicants represented 15 LGAs, who were screened.

The LGAs were: Birnin Gawri, Chikun, Giwa, Igabi, Ikara, Jaba, Jama’a, Kachia, Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Kajuru, Kaura, Kauru, Kagarko and Kubau, while the remaining eight LGAs would be screened on February 7.

These include: Kudan, Lere, Makarfi, Sabon Gari, Sanga, Soba, Zangon Kataf and Zaria.

NAN recalled that the command had earlier announced that the physical and credential screening of applicant police constables of the state’s origin would begin from Feb. 1 to Feb. 20 at the Police College, Kaduna.

Jalige said that the exercise would adhere strictly to all COVID -19 protocols, and called on all candidates to always put on their face masks.

He reiterated that the recruitment exercise was free of charge and warned against anyone engaging in any corrupt practices, including the applicants, adding that applicants should report any complaint on phone number 0810004567.

