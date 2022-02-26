.

The Police command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has rescued 11 kidnap victims in Gwargwada community in Kuje Area Council of the territory.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the FCT, DSP Josephine Adeh, made this known in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

She said the victims, kidnapped on Feb. 17, were rescued on Saturday following prompt response by operatives of the command to the report of the abduction.

According to her, upon receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police in charge of the FCT), Mr Babaji Sunday, ordered massive manhunt for the perpetrators and the rescue operation of the victims.

She said the prompt tactical and intelligence driven special operation by police operatives led to rescue of all the abducted victims unhurt.

Adeh said intelligence at the disposal of the Command uncovered the criminals den in a forest within Kuje area of the FCT.

She said police operatives were already combing the forests to arrest the criminal elements and rescue other victims.

Adeh said the rescued victims were already undergoing medical evaluations and would be reunited with their families as soon as confirmed medically stable.

The command’s spokesperson pledged the commitment of the command to combat crimes and criminality in the FCT.

She, however, called on residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with the Police, especially in the areas of prompt and useful information on any suspicious occurrence.

Vanguard News Nigeria