A team of policemen have succeeded in repelling a large number of terrorrists who blocked and robbed citizens passing through Zango-Kankara road in Katsina State on Wednesday.





The Kankara Divisional Police Officer (DPO) was said to have led the police team in a fierce gun duel against the terrorrists while extorting citizens plying the highway of their valuables, killing one of them and recovering a boxer motorcycle from them in the process.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Gambo Isah, disclosed this while briefing newsmen of the development at the state command on Thursday.





In his words:



“The DPO Kankara led a team of Policemen to Kankara – Zango Road, based on the report that terrorists have blocked the road and were extorting citizens of their belongings. The Police team succeeded in dislodging the hoodlums after engaging them in a fierce gun duel. One terrorist was neutralized and one operational motorcycle, (aka Boxer) unregistered belonging to the bandits was recovered.”





Similarly, the Kankara DPO, led a police team to dislodge terrorists from Fuloti and Gandu Karfi villages in Malumfashi Local Government Area after receiving distress calls from citizens in the area.





After a fierce gun battle with the terrorists, the police was able to neutralize one of the hoodlums and rescued seven kidnapped victims, comprising of children and four nursing mothers.



The police also recovered 1 AK-47 riffle, 82 cows, 70 sheep and a motorcycle (aka Boko Haram) from the hoodlums who attacked the two communities on Wednesday.





According to the spokesman of the Katsina Police Command, SP Gambo Isah, on receiving a distress call concerning the attack, the Kankara Divisional Police Officer (DPO), led a team of policemen to block the hoodlums at a point near a place call Zurunkutun, while crossing the Kankara – Sheme road.



“The Police team engaged the terrorists in a fierce gun duel, neutralize one of them and rescued four female victims and their babies. The team also recovered one AK 47 rifle, eighty-two cows and seventy sheep.