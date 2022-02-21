By Haruna Aliyu

The Kebbi state police command, yesterday said it received no fewer than 3596 applications from the indigenes of the state who indicated interest to be recruited in the force.

Disclosing this, the command’s image maker SP Nafiu Abubakar, opined that the exercise was fruitful and rancour-free as the committee was able to screen a total of 2278 applicants.

He noted that all the applicants went through screening and had participated in both outdoor and indoor activities. These activities include physical screening, mental, fitness and well being .

He enjoined successful applicants to expect call ups as soon as possible. He advised them to be good ambassadors of the Nigerian police by exhibiting a good professional conduct during and after the training.

He stressed that, Kebbi police command is steadfast and unrelenting in its fight against crime while urging members of the public to be on their toes to report to the police any suspicious movements in the state.