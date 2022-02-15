Aregbesola

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Osun State Police Command and the National Security and Civil Defence Corps have taken a different stance on sporadic gunshots that pervades air during the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola’s parades of some streets in Osogbo, Osun state capital.

Vanguard had reported that residents of the state capital on Monday evening scampered for safety following sounds of gunshot leading to accusation and counter allegation from the state government and the Minister’s aides.

However, the State Police spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, in a statement described the Minister’s convoy action as conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

While her counterpart from the NSCDC, Atanda Olabisi, said their personnel simply repelled an attempted attack on the Minister.

Opalola said, “At about 1730hrs, the Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, was moving in convoy of personnel of NSCDC, Correctional Service, immigration, as well as some unidentified armed people, suspected to be political thugs along Orisumbare/MDS road, Osogbo.

“Suddenly, some of the security efforts of the Minister started shooting sporadically into the air without any provocation not attack, thereby causing members of the public to scamper for their safety.

“Thirteen empty shells of G-3, assault and AK-47 rifles were recovered along the road after the Minister’s departure. No casualty however recorded. The report is still sketchy. Full report will follow at the end of investigation.

Meanwhile, Olabisi disclosed, “Unknown hoodlums attacked the convoy of the former Governor of Osun State and Minister, Federal Ministry of Interior Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola on Monday at about 1840hrs around Old Garage area in Osogbo, the State Capital.

“However, the security details of the Minister were able to disperse the hoodlums and bring normalcy to the area.

“Osun State is a peaceful state and the command will continue to render excellent and all-inclusive security services in the State, in line with the statutory mandates and functions of the Corps.

“Professionalism and impartiality is the watchword of NSCDC at all times,” the statement added.

