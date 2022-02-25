By James Ogunnaike

Operatives of Ogun State police command have arrested a housewife, Ramota Bello, over the alleged murder of her husband, Saliu Bello.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who stated this in Abeokuta, yesterday, said she was arrested Monday.

According to Oyeyemi, the incident was lodged at Lafenwa Divisional Headquarters, Abeokuta by a brother to the deceased.

He said the incident happened on February 12, when the suspect, who had a minor disagreement with her husband, boiled a pot of water and poured it on the sleeping husband causing him grievous bodily harm.

“The victim was quickly rushed to hospital but gave up the ghost on February 13 while on treatment.

“The suspect having realised the gravity of the crime took to flight since then. The case was not initially reported to the police until February 21 when the suspect was sighted in her hideout.

“Upon the report, the DPO, Lafenwa division, Kayode Shadrach, quickly detailed his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria