By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

The Bauchi Command of the Nigeria Police has paraded suspected army personnel in possession of 81 parcels of cannabis during a stop and search operation in Bauchi.

Commissioner of Police in the State, Umar Sanda paraded the suspect on Tuesday at the Command headquarters in Bauchi during the Handover of Recovered Firearms and Ammunition to the National Centre for the Control of Small and Light Weapons (NCCSALW)

He said that his men intercepted a Toyota Highlander vehicle driven by one Yusuf Gongpolai Adams attached to Nigerian Army 145 Battalion, Abia State who is presently on a Development course at the Nigerian Army School of Environmental and Science Technology Benue State.

“Upon my assumption of office as the Commissioner of Police, the Command’s efforts in curbing the tides of crimes and criminality in the state has remained unwavering.

“Through professionalism and credible intelligence gathering, we have continued to execute our statutory mandate and have recorded remarkable successes in policing Bauchi State for our common good.

“On 06/02/2022 at about 1200hrs, our Safer Highway Patrol along Bauchi-Darazo Road, Bauchi State while on routine Stop and Search intercepted a Toyota Highlander vehicle driven by one Yusuf Gongpolai Adams.

“He said that he is attached to Nigerian Army 145 Battalion, Abia State and is presently on Development course at the Nigerian Army School of Environmental and Science Technology Benue State. A thorough search was conducted and eighty-one (81) parcels of dry leaves suspected to be cannabis were found in his possession.

“During the course of interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime. Exhibits recovered from the suspect include; eighty-one (81) parcels of dry leaves suspected to be cannabis, one pair of army uniforms, two Michelin tyres, one Army helmet, one bag containing some clothes and some charms.

“Meanwhile investigation is ongoing after which suspect will be handed over to NDLEA,” he said.

However, the suspect said he was unaware that he was carrying the contraband in his vehicle at the time of the arrest.

