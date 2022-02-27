By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Men of Ogun State Police command have arrested five dreaded cultists who have been on the wanted list of the command in their hideout along Molipa road, Ijebu Ode, while planning another violent attack.

The suspects, according to a stsyement by the command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, included, Segun Olabiyi aka Koleje, Musa Atanda aka Musa sars, Olorunjuedalo Adewale, Olamide Odewole and Peter Anuoluwapo Akinyemi were arrested following an information received by policemen attached to Obalende divisional headquarters Ijebu Ode, that the hoodlums who are members of Aiye confraternity were gathering in groups at the back of De Prime Hotel in preparation for a deadly attack.

“Upon the information, the DPO Obalende division SP, Salami Murphy mobilized his men and headed to the scene”.

“On sighting the policemen, the hoodlums engaged them in gun battle but they were subdued by the superior firepower of the policemen, which eventually led to the arrest of five amongst them while others escaped with bullets injuries”.

Items recovered at the scene of the encounter are; one locally made short gun, two live cartridges and assorted criminal charms.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects were actively involved in various cult clashes that had claimed many life including that of a serving policeman Sgt Akeem Oseni attached to Igbeba division”.

“Their trademark according to their confession is to cut off the right hand of their victims after killing them”.

“They also confessed to have involved in some robbery operation in Ijebu Ode and its environs and that one of their prominent leaders simply known as PERTH was killed in one of the robbery operations”.

Meanwhile, the/State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, who applauded the gallantry and professional performance of his men has directed that the suspects be transferred to the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.

He also charged his officers to take the battle to the doorsteps of all known criminals in the state, in order to make Ogun state a peaceful place for all.