By Esther Onyegbula

Operatives of the Railway Command of the Nigerian Police Force is currently investigating three members of a syndicate that specialised in vandalising railway tracks in different parts of the country.

The suspects, Kelechi Ononiwu, 36; Kalu Egbe, 30 and Stanley, 27, were arrested after they engaged the police, who confronted them while destroying rail tracks along the Ameka/Mbom rail line in Abia State in a gun duel.

It was learned that the Railway Command received a distress call from a concerned citizen that armed vandals numbering over five were sighted vandalising rail track and removing rail sleepers and loading them into a black Toyota Hiace bus.

Sequel to the report, the Commissioner of Police, Railway Command, Yetunde Longe, mobilised and deployed officers attached to Umuahia Railway Divisional Headquarters to the scene.

According to the police, “on arriving at the scene of the crime, the armed vandals on sighting the police patrol team, immediately opened fire on them.

“Following strong resistance from the police team, two vandals were arrested and one other sustained bullet injury.”

“The injured vandal is currently receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia.