By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Anambra State police command has foiled an attack by unknown gunmen who stormed the Uli Police Station in Ihiala local government area.

The attackers stormed the station in a black coloured Lexus 330 car, but were repelled by the superior fire power of the officers on duty, thus forcing the gunmen to run away.

Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr. Tochukwu Ikenga said the operational vehicle of the gunmen was recovered by the police.

It was gathered that the gunmen headed back to Mgbidi in Imo State from where they came from.

Ikenga, in a statement said: “The Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng has assured the residence of Anambra that the command is firm and ready to ensure public safety and peace in the state.

“The CP made the remark as he cheered the gallantry of the command operatives as they successfully repelled an attack at Uli Police Divisional Headquarters.

“The attackers abandoned one of their operational vehicles, Lexus 330 black colour and fled the scene due to the superior fire of the police operatives. The station is in good condition and no personnel or arms were lost.

“The area has since been reinforced by the operatives of the command and operation is ongoing”.

