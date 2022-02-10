By Chinonso Alozie & Emmanuel Iheaka



The police in Imo State have attributed the killing of seven persons at Mmaahu community in Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area of the state to cult activities.

The state Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Hussaini, yesterday, gave the names of those killed as Charles Mgbarahor, Funky Anane, Charity Nwachukwu, Edeme Okoro, Isaac Ojenya, Ndubuisi Nwabusi and Junior Ifeyinwoke.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that one ‘Ossy,’ suspected to be a cultist, led about 20 armed men to execute the killing.He stated that the command has deployed more tactical teams to the area to forestall reprisal attacks.

He said: “On 08/02/2022 at about 2200 hours, one ‘Ossy’ led about 20 armed men with their faces masked to Mmaahu community in Ohaji Egbema LGA of Imo State, went to the following identified persons’ houses namely: Charles Mgbarahor, Funky Anane, Charity Nwachukwu, Edeme Okoro, Isaac Ojenya, Ndubuisi Nwabusi, and Junior Ifeyinwoke, shot and killed them.

“The Divisional Police Officer on receipt of this information immediately mobilised his men and other patrol teams to the area.

On arrival at the scene, the hoodlums have deserted the place, leaving seven persons dead.“Preliminary investigation revealed that the killing has elements of cultism. And that ‘Ossy’ is an escapee from Imo Correctional Centre, Owerri, who is reasonably suspected to belong to a cult group known as De-Gbam.

While the persons killed are suspected to belong to another cult group known as De-Well.

“Meanwhile, the command has deployed additional tactical units to the community to support the operation of the Egbema Police Division and Area Command to forestall a reprisal attack.”