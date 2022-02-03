Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Nigerian Police have arrested a tenant and two personnel of the Nigerian Air Force for invading the Mab Global Estate, Gwarinpa, Abuja and beating up the security men on duty.

The police are also interrogating a tenant in the estate who was reported to have invited the NAF personnel to attack the security personnel in guard duty comprising policemen and operatives of a private guard company.

It was gathered that the tenant had a disagreement the guards over access to the premises and threatened to deal with them around 8:45 pm on Wednesday.

While the estate security personnel thought the matter had been settled, the tenant was said to have returned with two airmen to beat up the security men on duty around 12 am.

Investigations revealed that the a top retired General of the Nigerian Army who is Chairman of the Estate’s Security Committee was contacted by the rattled security men to intervene to restore order in the estate.

Following the intervention of the General, the two airmen and the tenant were promptly arrested and taken to the nearby Efab Police Station.

A source who spoke on the condition of anonymity said that the police also impounded two Toyota salon cars that were used for the attack.

He urged the police to investigate the suspects to ascertain whether they are indeed personel of the Air Force.