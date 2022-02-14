.

*Delta govt seals school

*3 nabbed in Edo over kidnap, torture of web developer

By Festus Ahon & Ozioruva Aliu

PROPRIETRESS and a Teacher of Arise Nursery and Primary School, Asaba, Delta State, have been arrested by the Police for reportedly flogging a 19-months-old child to death.

The deceased pupil who was identified as Obinna was allegedly given 31 strokes of the cane by the suspect for playing with water and getting wet.

The pupil was said to have fallen into a coma after receiving 31 strokes of the cane from the teacher.

Police Public Relations Officer in the State, DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed the incident, however, said only the teacher was arrested, adding that the matter was being investigated.

Disclosing that the victim died on Saturday, Edafe said the suspect was the school proprietor’s son.

He said: “We have the suspect who is the son of the owner of the school in our custody. He is a teacher in the school.

“But I wonder how a teacher would flog a pupil 31 strokes of the cane. I am only hearing it from the media that it was 31 strokes of the cane.

“The question is was anybody there to count the strokes while the flogging was on?”.

It was alleged in some quarters that the flogging was perpetrated by the school proprietress herself.

Meanwhile, the Delta State Government has sealed up Arise Nursery and Primary School where the pupil was allegedly flogged to death, (names withheld), adding that the school was operating without approval.

The State Commissioner for Primary Education, Mr Chika Ossai, who spoke while sealing up the school, said the state government would not relent in its efforts in ensuring that all illegal schools across the state are closed down.

The commissioner who spoke through the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr Austin Oghoro, said the school was not registered and not recognised by the Delta state government.

While sympathizing with the family of the deceased, the Commissioner said the state government would investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of the child.

He disclosed that police has arrested the proprietress of the school and her son who were involved in the alleged crime.

Advocates for Children and Vulnerable People Network alleged that little Obinna’s hands and legs were tied before the flogging started.

Chief Operating Officer of the network, Ebenezer Omejalile who blew it open, said the suspect and the proprietor were initially arrested but released due to agreement with the victim’s family.

Omejalile said the suspects were re-arrested on Saturday after the baby died.

Meanwhile, police operatives in Edo State have arrested three persons while others are at large over the kidnap and torture of a 23-year-old electrical engineer and a website developer, Franklyn Onoaghakpote.

The police action was a sequel to a petition by Onoaghakpote to the Commissioner of Police, Philip Ogbadu, alleging a case of conspiracy and kidnap against a client he identified as Michael.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Bello Kontongs, while confirming the arrest said an investigation was ongoing.

Narrating his ordeal to journalists, yesterday, Onoaghakpote said valuables worth N20 million were lost to the kidnappers.

He said he was beaten and abducted to a popular hotel and lounge along Okhoro Street in Benin City where he was brutalised for hours.

He said: “I am into web development. I owned a programming company called FJM Creative Developer World.

“On February 10, 2022, a client called Michael requested to see me concerning a website I developed for him two years ago but when I got there, I waited for him only for him to appear with about 20 boys who abducted me with guns.

“They blindfolded me, tied my hands and took me to an uncompleted building where they started beating me and forcefully took valuables from me.

Among the items collected from him he said are “two Samsung S21, iPhone 6, my bank transfer PIN and then transferred N4,900,000 from my GT Bank account to a Polaris Bank account, $15,000 worth of bitcoin, gold necklace and hand chain.

“They took me to a river, stripped me naked and started beating me again. After the beating, they blindfolded me again, took me to a room where I was kept for seven hours and were calling my parents for a ransom of N16 million that if my parents refused to pay the money they would kill me.

“They put a call to somebody they said is their father, who they claimed is a retired military man, he ordered them to shoot my legs but they ended up hitting my legs with planks before I was released to go at about 2.30 am of February 11, 2022.

