.

Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of suspected cultists.

The Public Relation Officer of the command, Mr Sunday Abutu, said the suspects were arrested by the operative of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) attached to the command following a credible tip-off from members of the public.

Abutu said upon the reception of the information, men of the RRS went after the suspects before they were arrested at a relaxation centre Ikere-Ekiti

“Upon the receipt of the information, the operatives of the RRS swung into action and on getting to the hotel, one Adewumi Gboyega, Temitope Oyeyemi, Kazeem Ayomide, Adewumi Praise and Olayinka Emmanuel were found in one of the hotel rooms.

Also Read:

Police rescue suspected rapist from being lynched in Aba

“When the room was searched, the following items were found in their possession and recovered, three packs of suspected Arizona Hemp, Fifty raps of suspected cocaine, Fifteen packs of suspected loud hemp, twenty raps of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp

Other items recovered are, ten gas lighters, One sharp knife and a cash sum of seventy-six thousand, nine hundred naira (#76,900)

“During interrogation, the arrested suspects confessed to be illicit drug dealers”

Speaking on the matter, the Ekiti State Commissioner of Police Mr Tunde Mobayo, commended members of the public over what he called their cooperation and support in providing timely and useful information to the Police, which he said l has led to the arrest of the suspects and other criminal elements in the State.

He reiterated the readiness of the Command, under his watch not to relent in its efforts to cripple the activities of criminals in the State.

Vanguard News Nigeria