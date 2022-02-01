By Bashir Bello

KANO – Police operatives in Kano on Tuesday said they have arrested one Musa Safiyanu, 55-year-old, running an illegal rehabilitation center in of Naibawa ‘Yan Lemo Quarters, Kumbotso LGA, Kano State despite ban by the state government.

Safiyanu was said to have been arrested along side five other of his accomplice.

Confirming the development, spokesperson of the Kano State Police Command, SP Abdullahi Haruna said about 113 inmates confined and locked up in a room have been rescued from the illegal rehab center.

SP Haruna said the command received a complaint from 10 inmates who escaped from the center informing it about the evil perpetrated by the suspects which led to a swift response and that leading to the arrest of Safiyanu and his accomplice.

According to him, “On the 30/01/2022 at about 1100hrs, a report was received from ten (10) escaped inmates of an illegal rehabilitation center, that one Musa Safiyanu, 55-year-old, of Naibawa ‘Yan Lemo Quarters, Kumbotso LGA, Kano State is running an illegal rehabilitation center with chained, tortured and locked inmates, from where they escaped. And that, one of the inmates named Aminu Ado, ‘m’, 22 years old, of Na’ibawa Quarters Kano was tortured to death on the 29/01/2022 by Abdulladif Musa, ‘m’, 18 years old, of Na’ibawa Wailari Quarters Kumbotso LGA, Kano State.

“On receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, immediately raised and instructed team of detectives led by CSP Abdulkarim Abdullahi to mount 24 hours surveillance, verify the report, rescue the victims and arrest the culprits.

“The team immediately swung into action and the report was found to be true. On the 31/01/2022, the scene was visited and One Hundred and Thirteen (113) inmates were discovered confined and locked up in a room. Some with various degrees of injuries resulting from torture. They were rushed to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital Kano for treatment and handed over to Kano State Government.

“Six suspects; (i) Musa Safiyanu, ‘m’, of Na’ibawa Yan Lemo Quarters, Kano, (ii) Abdullatif Musa, ‘m’, 18 years old, of Na’ibawa Wailari Quarters, Kano, (iii) Usman Abdulrauf Imam, ‘m’, 19 old of Yanya Abuja, (iv) Mustapha Bala, ‘m’, 20years old, of Azare, Bauchi State, (v) Sadiq Ismail, ‘m’,19 years old, of Unguwa Uku Quarters, Kano, (6) Umar Bako Abdulwahab, ‘m’, 38 years old, of Kureken Sani Quarters, Kumbotso LGA Kano State were arrested.

“On preliminary investigation, the suspects confessed to have been operating the centre for over ten (10) years despite the initial ban by Kano State Government.

“The Commissioner of Police have ordered for discreet investigation. Suspects will be charged to court upon completion of investigation,” SP Haruna however stated.

