By Emmanuel Iheaka, Owerri

The Imo state police command has nabbed one of the alleged killers of a retired Chief Superintendent of Police in the state, Christian Kpatuma.

State Commissioner of Police, CP Rabiu Hussaini disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri, Friday.

Kpatuma, a native of Mgbala, Agwa in Oguta Local Government Area of the state, was said to have been murdered on 1st February, 2022 and his corpse dumped in front of his compound.

The commissioner gave the name of the suspect as Deberechi Chukwu.

He said Chukwu was arrested by the command’s tactical team while trying to escape to a border state.

“Sequel to a report of a case of Murder received by the Agwa Divisional Police Headquarters that, on 01/02/2022 at about 2152 hours, a group of young men suspected to be cultist resident in Mgbala Community Agwa in Oguta LGA of Imo State, conspired amongst themselves went to the house of one Christian Kpatuma, a retired Chief Superintendent of Police ( CSP ) and a native of Mgbala, abducted and took him to a nearby bush where they killed him and later carried the corpse back and dump it in front of his compound.

“On receipt of the information, the Commissioner of Police, Imo Command, CP Rabiu Hussaini psc, immediately dispatched the ever active and gallant command’s tactical teams to the Agwa Community with a mandate to fish out the perpetrators of this dastardly act.

“On arrival, the teams commenced discreet investigation. And after diligent gathering of both forensic and technical intelligence, one of the suspects, Deberechi Chukwu, the leader of the cult group that killed the retired police officer, CSP Christian Kpatuma was arrested while escaping to a border state .

“In the course of Investigation, it was revealed that, the suspect, Deberechi Chukwu is a notorious kidnapper and an escapee from the Imo Correctional Center Owerri, Imo State. The suspect, after escaping from the Imo Correctional Centre, recruited young men into his cult group and were terrorising the Agwa community. It is also, on record that, he was involved in the killings of a lot of security personnel in the state. However, he has made useful statement and have volunteered assisting the police in the arrest of other members of his gang presently, on the run .

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Imo Command, CP Rabiu Hussaini psc, while commending the officers and men for their gallantry and prompt action, urged them to intensify efforts in ensuring that the other suspects are arrested. He then, advised the good people of the Community and the Vigilante Groups to work in collaboration with the police and give credible information that will assist in the arrest of other suspects”, he stated.

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA