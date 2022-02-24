.

Dayo Johnson Akure

Police detectives in Ondo State have arrested one Nkanu Patrick for impersonation as an Assistant Superintendent of Police.

A statement by the state police command image maker, Funmi Odunlami in Akure, said the suspect was arrested at about 2 pm by a team of policemen attached to Ore Division.

Odunlami in the statement said ” The Ondo State Police Command has arrested one Nkanu Patrick ‘m’ Aged 50 years for impersonation as an Assistant Superintendent of Police.

“On the 23rd of February, 2022 at about 2.00 pm a team of Policemen attached to Ore Division who were on stop and search duty along Benin/Ore Expressway and intercepted a Volkswagen Mini Bus carrying Pharmaceutical Products en route Benin being escorted by the suspect in a complete Police camouflage uniform.

“His dressing arose the suspicion of the Policemen on duty and had to probe further into his particulars when asked of his identity, he could not give a satisfactory account of himself as a Police officer.

” investigation, however, revealed that the suspect, Nkanu Patrick has never been a Policeman but was close to Policemen in his area.

The police spokesperson said that the suspect will soon be charged to Court.