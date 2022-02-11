By Ademola Adegbite – Ibadan

A member of the Oyo State Park Management System, PMS, Afiz Agate, was shot dead in a clash between the group and another known as Federal Boys, while several others were injured as the clash lasted for almost four hours.

The details of the clash were yet to be known as at the time of filing this report but our correspondent learnt that security personnel alongside Southwest Security Network, codenamed Amotekun, had taken over the area to ensure peace and orderliness.

Vanguard learnt that the crisis started on Thursday evening at Oremeji Agugu area of the ancient city of Ibadan.

Confirming the clash in a telephone conversation, the Public Relations Officer, PRO of PMS, in the state, Alhaji Emiola Jelili, said the Federal boys are not drivers but area boys who extort motorists at Oremeji area.

“There was no fight among us. What happened is that there are area boys called Federal boys, they are not drivers but they extort drivers. We have reported them to the Police at Agugu Police station but nothing was done about it.

“Someone told us that the police could not do anything to them because some of the policemen connive with them.

“But yesterday, while the robbery at Iwo Road was going on, there was gridlock on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and these Federal boys used that also to be robbing people in the traffic.

“Some of those who escaped ran to our park in the area but these boys still pursued them. We had to drive them back. They came back and attacked our offices after we had closed but security agents have taken over the place now.” He said.

Also confirming it, the state Commandant of Amotekun, Colonel Olayinka Olayanju said one person was killed among the Federal boys.

“Yes, we have been on it since yesterday. We restored normalcy this morning but they have started the fracas again. one person was killed among the Federal boys and the corpse is still on the floor at Oremeji. but everything is under control,” he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria