By Marie-Therese Nanlong

As farmers in the Plateau South Senatorial zone prepare for this year’s farming, Senator representing the zone in the National Assembly, Professor Nora Dadu’ut has distributed some agricultural equipment to improve farming activities in the zone.

Professor Dadu’ut who gave out 16 power tillers, two water pumps, 442 automatic knapsack sprayers and other items to 600 constituents urged them not to sell the items but make good use of them to improve on their profession, gain profits and add value to the society.

Distributing the items at the weekend at Shendam, the zonal headquarters, she also gifted some SDGs special intervention items which included 14 grinding machines, 13 sewing machines, 17 motorcycles and five tricycles, with a call on beneficiaries to use them and engage in meaningful ventures.

It would be recalled that she has so far empowered over 8,000 constituents in the over one year of being in office, recently gave out 20 laptops to youths trained on ICT but she appealed to those who have not benefited at this point to be patient and remain hopeful as she strives to deliver on her promise of empowering them.

Addressing the recent beneficiaries, Senator Dadu’ut said the gesture was to alleviate the sufferings of the rural farmers seeing that her constituency is agro-based and her priority is to see the zone improve on its farming activities and feed the nation.

According to her, “As you are aware in my manifesto, I pledged to focus on the priority areas of agriculture, education, women/youths empowerment, health/human capital development in line with my commitment to deliver on the dividends of democracy to the good people of my constituency.

“I have been able to attract more projects/programmes and we are distributing agricultural equipment and SDG special intervention items. I strongly advise all the beneficiaries to put these items to proper use in order to better their lives.

“…My desire is to add value to the livelihood of the people and communities of the Southern Senatorial District…, I acknowledge that I cannot meet the yearnings of all. However, I am doing my best to reach as many as I can within the short period of my tenure.

“I call on all my constituents to support and uphold the agenda of the ruling APC governments at the State and federal levels…”

Meanwhile, Mrs. Regina Lalong, the wife of the State Governor, represented at the event by the State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Rebecca Sambo, commended Professor Dadu’ut for the gesture.

She urged the beneficiaries to “use the equipment judiciously and poverty will be out of your way,” stressing, “we cannot succeed without agriculture, if we fold our hands and not go to farm, hunger will ravage the land.”

She maintained, “Plateau is known for agriculture, this equipment will help us to cultivate the land not just for consumption but for commercial purpose so that the economy of the State can improve.”