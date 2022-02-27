By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The Plateau State bye-election for Jos North/Bassa federal constituency and Pankshin South State constituency has commenced as residents file out to cast their votes.

Vanguard’s observation in Jos North and Bassa local government areas showed the exercise has been very peaceful, even as the State Commissioner for Police, Bartholomew Onyeka was seen monitoring the exercise.

Speaking shortly after casting his vote at

the LEA Primary School, Lamingo, Jis, the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Danladi Atu said, “The turnout is impressive, though there are few challenges INEC has improved.”

He urged citizens to perform their rights by coming out to vote.

At Kisallo, Bassa local government area, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC for the Jos North/Bassa federal constituency, Abe Aku assessed the exercise saying, “so far, the process is very smooth and INEC officials are doing their job.”

On the turnout of voters, he stated, “From experience over the years, there used to be voter apathy during bye-election but citizens are coming out, we appeal to them to come out and exercise their civic responsibility so that we can have a healthy democracy.”

The Member representing Jos North West State constituency, Esther Dusu who cast her vote at Hill Station junction gave credence to INEC saying, “at my polling unit, the process was easy unlike in the past. The exercise is efficient and we have sent emissaries to mobilize for citizens to come and vote.”

The Senator representing Plateau North Senatorial zone, Istifanus Gyang urged citizens to ensure they do not just get accreditation at polling units but ensure they vote as well.

The member representing Jos East/Jos South federal constituency, Musa Bagos spoke in the same vein.

The Member representing Riyom State constituency but residence in Jos stated, “I am disappointed at the turnout, people are afraid because of what happened in 2019 when their votes were canceled and a different people declared the winner. We appeal to citizens to Jos North and Bassa to come out and vote, the INEC of today has improved, we have confidence in the process.”

Citizen Aisha Ghazali commended INEC saying, “There was no hitch, people should come and vote, they have the chance to select the best candidate, if you don’t vote, you don’t have the right to complain when a winner emerges.”

Meanwhile, the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and security agencies to ensure that his party, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP is not short-changed in the byelection

The Governor, who is the co-chairman of the PDP campaign council for the said bye-election spoke in Jos where he said his party is seeking a level playing ground where no political party is short-changed, stressing the PDP is ready to play by the rule of the game.

According to him, “We are here to contribute our quota and reposition PDP on the winning ways. Plateau is PDP and PDP is Plateau, we are grateful that our elders are closing ranks and ensuring unity. If we are united, the election is as good as being won. We are making arrangements to see that we are not short-changed, we will not short-change anybody.

“We will not sit back and see anybody short-change us, we want a level playing ground, this election is a litmus test for INEC and security agents, we respect them, they should respect us and make sure we are not short-changed.”