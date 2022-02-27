By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The People’s Democratic Party, PDP has won the Jos North/Bassa federal constituency bye-election while the APC won that of the Pankshin South State Constituency.

The Returning Officer for Jos North/Bassa bye-election, Dr. Oyeyinka Oyerinde said the candidate of the PDP, Musa Avia Agah won the bye-election held on Saturday 26, February 2022, having scored 40, 343 to beat the PRP candidate, Muhammad Alkali who scored 37, 757 votes and Abe Aku of the ruling APC scored 26, 111 votes.

His words, “…that Musa Avia Agah of the PDP having fulfilled all requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner and hereby returned elected.”

Reacting, the State Governor, Simon Lalong congratulated the winners and commended the electorate for “coming out to vote for their candidates of choice and conducting themselves in a peaceful and orderly manner which ensured that there was no breakdown of law and order throughout the process.”

He appreciated the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC for “transparently conducting the exercise and ensuring that all parties and candidates had a level playing ground to campaign and participate in the bye-elections.”

In a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Macham, he noted, “Your election is a trust bestowed upon you by the people and shows the confidence they have in you. You should work hard to serve the people honestly and diligently irrespective of their affiliations of the tribe, religion, political party, and other considerations. Having been elected, the biggest focus should be on how to improve the lives of the people and work for a greater Plateau. With the elections over, it is now time for governance which requires unity, dedication, and sacrifice.”

The former Governor of the State, Jonah Jang, through Clinton Garuba, added, the victory is a foretaste of what is to come.

According to him, “The result not only reflects the mood of the people but is a forest of what to expect as the 2023 general elections are fast approaching. We must congratulate and commend the constituents for conducting themselves in an orderly manner before, during, and after the election. The results reflect their commitment and resilience to having good representation in the Federal House of Representatives.

“Our party leadership at the National level, ably led by Senator (Dr.) Iyorchia Ayu deserves worthy commendation. We must register our profound gratitude, particularly to the Governor of Rivers State Barr. Nyesom Wike and to the Governors of Benue and Bauchi, Dr. Samuel Ortom and Senator Bala A. Mohammed, respectively, for their support and for physically being on the ground to monitor the elections. Your commitment has indeed yielded positive results.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducted the election in a free, fair, and credible manner, leaving no one in doubt as the results reflect the wishes of the electorate. We commend them and urge the INEC to continue to live up to its name and be a truly independent umpire as we engage in the general elections in 2023. The State EXCO of our party has shown leadership by ensuring that all the necessary measures were put in place to guarantee victory for our candidate…”

The Senator representing Plateau North Senatorial zone, Istifanus Gyang congratulated Agah, saying “the defeat of the APC is a verdict on the inglorious election phobia of Governor Lalong whose PLASIEC denied the PDP participation in what ought to have been keenly contested local government elections in the state. As it stands, the victory has nailed the coffin of the failed APC which came a distant 3rd place in the bye-election.”

James Shwarpshakka, the gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of the PDP asked that “election is not war, for those who lost, they should go back to the drawing board,” and appealed to everyone to “keep the peace.”