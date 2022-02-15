The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted Feb. 28, as the onset of planting season for 2022.

This is contained in agency’s 2022 Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) report, presented by the Aviation Minister, Sen. Hadi Sirika on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to NiMet, the earliest onset of the planting season is expected to begin by Feb. 28, in the coastal parts of the country.

“While the onset of rainfall is expected to commence between April and May in the central states and eventually within June to July in the northern states.

“The onset of the planting season is predicted to be normal over most parts of Nigeria with a few areas having it earlier while some areas having it delayed, “ the report said.

The agency predicted rainfall cessation dates across most parts of the county in 2022 to be near the long-term average conditions.

NiMet also anticipated that the gap between the onset and cessation dates would be regarded as safe periods for the planting of various crops in accordance with their cropping calendars.

The agency anticipated the growing season to last between 250 to 300 days in southern parts of the country, 100 to 200 days in the North.

According to the report the areas around Kwara, Oyo, Lagos, Nasarawa, Benue, Bayelsa, and Rivers are likely to experience shorter than normal length of growing season.

NiMet also forecast prolonged length of growing season in parts of Plateau, Kaduna, Edo, and Imo States.

“ For the annual total rainfall, the prediction indicates that the annual rainfall amount is expected to be normal in most parts of the country.

“The annual rainfall amount is expected to range from 390 mm in the North to over 2,790 mm in the South.

“Annual rainfall amount ranging from 390 mm to 790mm is anticipated in some parts of Borno, Yobe, Jigawa, Katsina and Sokoto states, the report said.

Other states envisaged by NiMet to have total rainfall include Nasarawa, Taraba, Kogi, Benue, FCT, Ekiti, Osun and Oyo with record of 1,190 mm to 1,590..

It however, forecast dry spells from May to August, noting that moderate dry spell would persist for 15 days in Adamawa, Benue, Kogi, Ekiti, Kwara, Niger, FCT, Kaduna, Sokoto, Kebbi and Gombe.

Other areas to be affected include parts of Kebbi, Katsina, Jigawa, Yobe, Borno, while Nasarawa and Plateau states are to experience a severe dry spell for 20 days or longer.

On temperature, NiMet predicts daytime and night-time temperature for January to April where northern part would experience cooler days in January and February, while South would have warmer nights.

“Also warmer days over North and cooler nights around.

“South is predicted for the month of March,’’ the report said.

NAN

