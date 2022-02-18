By Akpokona Omafuaire

WARRI – THE Petroleum Training Institute, PIT, Effurun, Delta State yesterday matriculated 1267 new students into National Diploma and Higher National Diploma courses, with a warning to be good ambassadors and shun cultism and other social vices.



Principal and Chief Executive Officer of PTI, Dr. Henry Adimula gave the charge while admitting the matriculation oath at the PTI conference centre.

Adimula said the Institute which has attained golden age has trained over 20,000 who are now in every facet of the oil and gas industry and making waves across the world.



The principal maintained that PTI programmes are tailored to meeting the needs of the industry and urged the students to pay keen attention to learning as good ambassadors.

According to him, “In order to ensure that our students study in a conducive atmosphere, we have provided facilities and amenities that are of high quality and we shall continue to improve on their quality with the provision of more funds from the federal government.



“You are ambassadors of the Institute and you should represent PTI well during and after the period of your studentship. We advise all students to desist from examination misconduct; physical and all forms of assaults, cultism, drug peddling, and smoking of Indian hemp on campus.”



The Principal also warned against certificate forgery, improper dressing, exposure of body parts, stealing and misuse of social media etc.



“Let me sound a note of warning that any student found the quality of any of the vices listed above would be made to face the full wrath of the law,” Adimula added’



Eze Chukwuka, one of the matriculants expressed happiness at the opportunity to be admitted into the oil and gas institute. According to him, “I am so proud and happy to be here to study, PTI is a great school, I am going to do my best son that my parents and school authority will be proud of me.