Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday applied for Ukraine to join the European Union in what has been hailed as a ‘historic moment’.

The leader has been calling for ‘fast-tracked’ entry into the EU to help his nation fight off Russian forces by strengthening its ties with the West.

An image posted on social media shows him signing an official application at a desk with indoor barricades behind him.

A Tweet from the official account of the president’s office said: ‘President @ZelenskyyUa has signed application for the membership of #Ukraine in the European Union. This is a historic moment.’

Mr Zelensky revealed earlier on Monday that he had asked the EU for ‘immediate accession via a new special procedure’.

‘Our goal is to be together with all Europeans and, most importantly, to be on an equal footing,’ he said on his Telegram channel, as fighting across the country intensified.

‘I’m sure it’s fair. I’m sure it’s possible.’

He confirmed he had spoken to EU chiefs about the prospect of joining, tweeting last night: ‘Had a phone conversation with @vonderleyen.

‘Talked about concrete decisions on strengthening Ukraine’s defense capabilities, macro-financial assistance and Ukraine’s membership in the EU.’

It came on the back of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen saying on Sunday that the bloc wants Ukraine to join.

‘They are one of us and we want them in,’ she said.

But despite backing Ukraine for EU membership, she gave no indication it would be the rapid accession demanded by its politicians.

It is not yet clear what a special procedure would look like in practice and whether European leaders would agree to a fast-track option.

The decision to add new countries to the EU lies with established member countries, which don’t always agree with the Commission’s views.

European Council President Charles Michel said on Monday that there were ‘different opinions’ among member countries to discuss the matter.

Ukraine is a close ally of the EU and borders many member countries, including Poland and Slovakia.

In 2017 it signed an Association Agreement with the bloc, in which the two sides agreed to align their economies in areas such as workers’ rights, and deepen political ties.

Ukraine is also part of the bloc’s Eastern Partnership and European Neighborhood Policy.

Brussels has been heavily supporting the nation after it came under attack from Russian forces five days ago.

The bloc has supplied Ukraine with weapons, banned Russian-backed media in member states and banned Russian planes from flying its airspace.

It has also announced a host of sanctions aimed at crippling the Russian economy, alongside the UK, US and Canada.

