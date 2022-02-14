Ex-militants of Phase 2 Amnesty Programme are currently in Abuja mobilising members across the Niger Delta region for what Kingsley Muturu, who is the leader of the Delta State Chapter described as a mother of all protests.

According the former warlord, the Delta State Chapter of the Phase 2 Amnesty Programme is protesting alleged high-handedness of the Interim Administrator, Milland Dikio, citing lopsidedness in the administration of stakeholders’ benefits, discriminatory and preferential treatments meted against ex-militants from Delta State, exclusion from Nexim Bank loans and contract benefits.

“We shall lock down Abuja until the Dikio’s appointing authority rises to address the issues immediately.

“We, ex-agitators from Delta State and of Phase 2, Amnesty Programme were not conquered by any other tribe in the country and therefore we allow our rights deny us.

“Give us our dues or kill us. Between Dikio and we members of Phase 2, Amnesty Program its a ding dong until the Presidency intervenes,” Muturu stated.

However, as at the time of filing this report, a notable ex-militant leader of Phase 2, Eshanekpe Israel, a.k.a Akpodoro, has called for calm, but cautioned the agencies of the Federal Government to step into the case before it goes out of hands, noting that the agents of Buhari’s administration have the character of playing the ostrich until national issues get out of hands.

He called on the, President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan and his House of Representatives counterpart, Femi Gbajabiamiala, National Security Adviser, NSA, Babagana Monguno, the Director General of the Department of State Security, DSS, the Secretary to the Government Federation, SGF and others to call Dikio to order lest he plunges the region into anarchy.

Vanguard News