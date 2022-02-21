By Demola Akinyemi

A 29-year-old tank installer/maintainer simply identified as Ahmed was recovered dead inside a petrol tank at a popular filling station in Ilorin, Kwara State capital.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the incident occurred Saturday at about 7.30pm at Bovas Filling Station opposite Adisco Ajase-Ipo Road, Ilorin.

The victim, according to sources, came from Ibadan with his boss to execute the contract in Ilorin.

The tragedy reportedly occurred while they were performing the maintenance work inside the petrol tank at the filling station when Ahmed suddenly suffocated and died inside the tank.

Vanguard gathered that a sharp bang from inside the tank attracted the attention of people around who rushed to check inside the tank and found him dead.

Meanwhile, officers of the Fire Service were able to evacuate the body from the tank and handed it over to his boss, Mr Abdulbasit Oladimeji.

The state Director of Fire Service, Prince Falade Olumuyiwa confirmed the incident.

Vanguard News Nigeria