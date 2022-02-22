By Sebastine Obasi

Residents of Ejirin, Epe, Lagos and environs will now have easy access to Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), as a major player in the Nigeria LPG market, Petrocam Trading Nigeria Limited formally opened its solar-powered LPG filling skid outlet in the area.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director of Petrocam Trading Nigeria Limited, Mr. Patrick Ilo said the company built the LPG gas skid in order to encourage the use of LPG, particularly in a rural area like Ejirin where most people use firewood, noting that people can buy even 1kg depending on what they can afford.

Ilo also said that the gas skid will provide employment opportunities for people of Ejirin.

On the proliferation of LPG stations in Nigeria, Ilo said; “I’m not sure it’s enough because we have over 200 million people in the country and where we are going now is alternative source of energy and it’s not going to deplete the ozone layer. The only thing we have to look into is the security concerns and make sure they are properly situated. Like here, we are certified by Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and we got all the documents from government, from suitability (which they look at), to approval, to construction, from license to operation. So proliferation does not really matter here and if you look at this environment, we are the first.”

He advised the government on the implementation of Nigeria Gas Policy, saying; “Government should show liberalism. They should make sure the usage of gas is deepened like in advance countries without paying lip service. Payment of VAT on importation of gas should be removed totally.

“Government should make conscious efforts in ensuring that we produce more gas locally instead of importing to bring down the price.’’

Also speaking, Oba Rafiu Balogun, traditional ruler of Ejirin expressed his heart felt appreciation to petrocam for bringing such huge development to his community.

For the chairman of Ikosi-Ejirin Local Council Development Area, Wale Anomo Ejirin is not just a common town, there are numerous opportunities in the place.

He added that in no time Petrocam business will boom as there are lots of plans from the government to establish other businesses.