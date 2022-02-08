Peruzzi

Carica to change face of nightlife on Lagos mainland from February 11

Nigerian Afro-Pop star, Peruzzi is set to dazzle fun lovers to an unforgettable night of dancing and celebration as one of the leading hospitality venues in Ikeja, Lagos, popularly known as Sinatra’s place, will open its club arm, Carica, of the relaxation centre on February 11.

This news was made public at a recent briefing where the owner and Chief Executive Officer of Sinatra’s place, Mr. Segun Amosu, revealed that plans wherein top gear to usher the Valentine season properly by hosting a soft launch of its club, Carica to patrons on the 11th.

“I am delighted to announce that the club Carica, of our hospitality centre is ready and will be open to the public from February 11. We, in just over a year of opening, have become the best kept secret of Lagos mainland and we are not resting on our oars.

“Carica is just another extension of our business of ensuring premium satisfaction for fun-loving clients who come to Sinatra place daily. For this reason, we are bringing one of the best musicians in the country and Africa, Peruzzi, to open the club. We hope to keep engaging our patrons and ensuring the best of nightlife in Lagos”, he said.

Meanwhile, Peruzzi has also hinted at his readiness to give fans and music lovers an unforgettable experience. He said, “It’s time to reveal the best kept secret on Lagos mainland. I am coming to reveal a part of me like never witnessed before. All roads lead to Carica on February 11. Catch the wave”.