The African Union Development Agency-New Partnership for Africa’s Development (AUDA-NEPAD) says Nigeria recorded tremendous successes in infrastructure development and agricultural revolution during the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM).

Princess Gloria Akobundu, Chief Executive Officer of AUDA-NEPAD, said this at a news conference in Abuja on Thursday.

Akobundu said that the country also recorded successes in humanitarian services and fight against corruption.

The APRM is governance arm that NEPAD established in 2003 by Heads of States and Government of African Union as a unique accountability method for African countries to review each other’s governance.

She said that the country was highly commended at the 31st APR forum on Feb.4.

“The review report was far-reaching and encompassed various segments of the socio-political economy and highlighted the developments recorded since the first peer review in 2008.

“The President has assured that the government will effectively implement the National Programme of Action (NPoA),’’ she said.

Sen. Abba Ali, the Chairman of the Governing Council of the APRM, said the process sought to entrench good governance practices in participating states.

Ali said that being peer reviewed for the second time was a great step toward the growth and development of the country.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Cooperation and Integration in Africa and AUDA-NEPAD, Sen. Chimaroke Nnamani, commended President Buhari for his support and commitment in reforming NEPAD to AUDA-NEPAD.

Nnamani, represented by Sen. Adelere Oriolowo, said the National Assembly would give unequivocal support to AUDA-NEPAD in entrenching democracy and promoting good governance for sustainable development.

“The NASS will ensure the domestication of the NEPAD Act through the passage of its draft bill, increased funding and effective partnership in promoting regional integration,’’ he said.

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on AUDA-NEPAD, Mohammed Bago, said the NASS would also support the agency in the implementation of the National Programme of Action (NPoA).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APRM is an innovative and bold attempt by Africa to improve governance and well-being of all citizens.

The objective of the APRM is to foster the adoption of policies, standards and practices that will lead to political stability, high economic growth, accelerated regional and continental economic integration.

The second peer review came 13 years after the first one which was conducted in 2008. (NAN)

