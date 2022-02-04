.

By Dennis Agbo

The newly inaugurated Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Enugu State, Chief Ugochukwu Agballah has said that the days of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, a monopoly in the state was over.

Agballah said that the APC in Enugu state would create a platform for a democratic change that would fulfil the ambition of the founding fathers of the state by breaking the 24 years political monopoly of the PDP in the state.

He made the statements, on Friday, while addressing APC faithful who received him at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu after his inauguration as the state Chairman of the party Abuja on Thursday.

Agballah said: “Today marks the end of monopoly. Today marks the end of senatocracy, godfatherism is dead. People today have demonstrated that they want to exercise their inalienable right, which is to exercise their franchise to elect a popular governor, popular senators and responsible members of the House of Representatives.

“We are here to lead that demand for true representation. What I have to tell the good people of Enugu is that the time is now.”

On the 2023 presidency, Agballa said as a leader of Oganiru Ndigbo, he would continue to push for the realisation of the presidential ambition of the South East region, which he noted would be most realisable through the APC.

He urged aggrieved members of APC in the state to join hands with him in creating history, reminding them that in democracy, there must be a winner and a loser.

