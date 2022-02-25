.

…as Monye, 42-year Presidential hopeful joins party

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

NATIONAL Chairman of African Democratic Congress, ADC, Friday, lamented that Nigeria has been reduced to the poverty capital of the world with ravaging insecurity and dilapidated infrastructure in the past 22 years that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and All Progressives Congress, APC held on to power at the centre.

Speaking shortly after Mr Chukwuka Monye, a 42-year old presidential aspirant joined the party, Nwosu vowed that his party would displace the ruling APC and the main opposition party, PDP in the 2023 presidential election.

The National Chairman who formally presented the party’s membership card to Mr Chukwuka Monye, said ADC has been built over the last 20 years to become the party of the moment and the much desired third force to upstage the APC and PDP.

Mr Chukwuka Monye in his remarks after receiving the membership card said after extensive consultations, he decided to pitch his tent with ADC because the party’s ideology aligned with his personal belief that a new Nigeria is possible.

Monye, a social innovator, who declared his intention to contest the presidential election six weeks ago at his hometown of Onicha-Ugbo, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State, said he has what it takes to bring about the desired change in the country.

He said: “Today we witnessed a convergence of values and vision, a merging of strength and passion and the emergence of a dynamic combination that is able to deliver to us a new Nigeria, a Nigeria of our dreams where everyone is able to fulfil their potentials.

“After extensive and intensive consultation across various parties and groups and considering the reasons above, I am pleased to announce my membership of ADC, a party whose values and goals align with mine.

“In choosing a party, I have considered many things including integrity, excellence all of which drive me. I am passionate about a new Nigeria. I chose a party that is passionate about restoring and defending the dignity of every Nigerian.

“ADC is committed to innovation and attracting passionate and progressive Nigerians. The party embodies inclusivity, accountability, justice, security and the welfare of women, youths and people living with disabilities”.

While acknowledging that ADC already has a number of political aspirants for presidential, gubernatorial and legislative roles, he said he was looking forward to competing for direct primaries.

The Presidential hopeful who said his campaign was anchored on ‘Our future is now’, outlined a three-point agenda of security, institutional reforms and poverty alleviation for the rapid transformation of the country.

Monye, a University of Oxford trained innovation strategist, however, appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the Electoral Amendment Bill into law, saying that it was the beginning of a better Nigeria.

He is the founder of Ciuci Consulting, one of Africa’s multinational operations management consulting firms for the transformation of private and public institutions.

